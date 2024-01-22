Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, January 23
HomeAfricaFormer VP Joseph Boakai assumes office today after defeating George Weah
AfricaNews & Politics

Former VP Joseph Boakai assumes office today after defeating George Weah

Lamin Kargbo
January 22, 2024
1
594

Joseph Boakai, the President-elect of Liberia, will be officially sworn into office in Monrovia, today, Monday, January 22, 2024. 

He is succeeding former football superstar, George Weah, whom he defeated in a tightly contested election in November last year. The 78-year-old former vice president secured 50.9 per cent of the vote compared to Weah’s 49.1 per cent.

Despite critics dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” due to reported instances of him falling asleep at official events, he has pledged to renew hope in Liberia and prevent the nation from “falling over the cliff.” With a 12-year tenure as vice-president under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female African head of state, Boakai is well-versed in governance.

Boakai has outlined his priorities, which include combating corruption, enhancing agricultural production, reducing food costs, and improving the country’s infrastructure, particularly its roads. He has emphasized the urgency of establishing a corruption-free nation and has pledged decisive action against corruption within the first 100 days of his presidency.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by dignitaries from around the world, including the United States representative to the United Nations, Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and other top officials.

TagsAfricaJoseph BoakaiLiberia
Previous Article

Cape Verde and Senegal Secure Early Spot in AFCON 2023 Last Sixteen

Next Article

Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammys

1 comment

  1. jesous 22 January, 2024 at 12:02 Reply

    Google is paying 90 to 100$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family. On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $10,000 this last four weeks. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself If you don’t :-
    .
    CHECK IT:→ →www.cash.salary49.com

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.