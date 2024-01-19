Cape Verde and Senegal Secure Early Spot in AFCON 2023 Last Sixteen

In a spectacular showcase of skill and determination, Cape Verde and Senegal have emerged as the first nations to secure their places in the last sixteen of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cape Verde showcased their prowess with a 3-1 victory over Mozambique. Bebe’s remarkable long-range strike in the 32nd minute set the tone, securing Cape Verde’s spot in the last sixteen and making them the first team to do so in the 2023 AFCON. The Blue Sharks, now with two consecutive wins in Group B, look forward to a final group match against Egypt, where a victory or draw would solidify their position as group leaders.

Meanwhile, Senegal, the reigning AFCON champions, continued their dominant run by defeating Cameroon 3-1. Ismaïla Sarr’s 16-minute opener and a second-half tap from Habib Diallo showcased the Lions of Teranga’s attacking prowess. Although Cameroon managed to rally with a goal from J. Castelletto, a late strike from the experienced Sadio Mane sealed the victory for Senegal in the 95th-minute stoppage time.

In the upcoming fixtures, Guinea, who previously drew with Cameroon in the Group C opener, will face the Gambia in a late evening kickoff on Friday. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting moments as AFCON 2023 continues to captivate football fans worldwide.