Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday, January 20
HomeEntertainmentChart-Toppers: Top five Sierra Leonean songs of the week
EntertainmentMusic

Chart-Toppers: Top five Sierra Leonean songs of the week

Lamin Kargbo
January 19, 2024
0
486

Presently, the following songs dominate the music scene in Sierra Leone, creating a buzz and securing top positions on the charts. These tracks are widely played online and resonate in the streets, homes, and clubs, reflecting their popularity across various platforms.

Sitting at number five is Krackttwist’s “Na Net,” featuring Bazz Money, with an impressive 138 thousand streams on Audiomack and YouTube. This track has become a national anthem for enjoyment in the country. 

Following closely is Drzilik’s “City Boy Freestyle,” boasting 193 thousand streams on both Audiomack and YouTube. Upon its release, the song sparked controversies in the country and quickly became one of the most discussed tracks of the week.

At number three is “Credit Alert,” by Boii with more than 12 million streams on cross platforms. Credit Alert is the ladies’ favourite and it was the most streamed song from Sierra Leone in 2023. 

Occupying the second position is Kracktwist’s “Beach Boy,” with over 144 thousand streams across various platforms. This track is featured in his recently unveiled “46 Beach Road Lumley EP.”

Securing the top spot is Drizilik’s “Finesse,” boasting over 370 thousand streams on both Audiomack and YouTube. This song is a standout from his recently dropped “Central Boy Drizla Mixtape.”

Feel free to drop your comments and watch out for next week’s list. 

TagsChat ToppersDrizilikSierra Leone
Previous Article

Equatorial Guinea’s 34-year-old Emilio Nsue nets first AFCON hat-trick since 2008

Next Article

Cape Verde and Senegal Secure Early Spot in AFCON 2023 Last Sixteen

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.