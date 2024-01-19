Equatorial Guinea’s 34-year-old Emilio Nsue nets first AFCON hat-trick since 2008

Equatorial Guinea’s captain, Emilio Nsue becomes the first player to score a hat-trick at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2008 after Soufiane Alloudi scored AFCON’s fastest hat-trick against Namibia.

The 34-year-old propelled his country to a 4-2 victory against Guinea-Bissau on matchday two. The Elephants are currently leading the table after securing four points from their first two matches in Group A following Sunday’s surprise 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

Equatorial Guinea and Nsue will be hoping to make it to the knockout stage in their final match against the host nation Ivory Coast.