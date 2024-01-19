Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Friday, January 19
Nigeria wins first AFCON 2023 match, as Ghana and Egypt share the spoils

Ahmed Tejan Cole
January 19, 2024
In a thrilling encounter in Group A, Nigeria secured a crucial victory over host nation the Ivory Coast, with captain William Troost-Ekong converting a penalty in the second half. The win came after a VAR check following a foul on Victor Osimhen. 

Nigeria’s Super Eagles after a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, held on to claim their first win in this year’s AFCON at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Abidjan.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus shone on his tournament debut, scoring twice, but seven-time champions Egypt salvaged a point with goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed. Egypt displayed resilience despite losing Mohamed Salah in the first half, with coach Rui Vitoria expressing uncertainty about Salah’s injury.

After twice falling behind, Egypt capitalized on Ghana’s mistakes at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, securing another point following an opening 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Group B. Ghana, facing a second consecutive group-stage exit, has won only one of their past 11 AFCON games, despite the return of Kudus from injury.

The AFCON group stage continues to deliver intense and unpredictable matches, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more thrilling football action as the tournament unfolds.

