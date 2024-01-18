Court grants travel permission to Former President Koroma amid treason charges

Despite facing treason charges, former Sierra Leonean president Ernest Bai Koroma has been granted permission to travel abroad for medical reasons.

There are speculations that he might consider going into exile in Nigeria if the charges against him are dropped. The statesman, who governed Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018, faces accusations of treason and other offences related to a failed coup in November, resulting in the death of about 20 people.



Despite denying the charges, the courtorder allows Koroma to travel to Nigeria, with the condition that he does not stay there for more than three months and must appear before a Sierra Leonean magistrates court on March 6.

The events leading to these charges involved gunmen breaking into a military armoury and various state facilities in Freetown, including prisons, resulting in the release of nearly 2,000 inmates in November 2023. The government later characterized the incident as an attempted coup, leading to the recent charges against Koroma and 12 other suspects.