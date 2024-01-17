Drizilik’s ‘Central Boy’ mixtape hits 500 thousand streams on Audiomack

Drizilik’s latest extended playlist, “Central Boy Drizla,” has reached an impressive milestone of 500 thousand streams on Audiomack within one month of its release.

The hip-hop mixtape is inspired by a profound sense of pride, with a focus on showcasing his early experiences in central Freetown. It features tracks such as ‘City Boy,’ a freestyle influenced by Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated single of the same title.

It also features ‘Finesse,’ where Drizililk showcases his skill in signature wordplay and metaphors. Other notable tracks include ‘BET Chyper,’ a freestyle that eloquently captures Sierra Leonean culture, and reflects his deep pride in his roots, and ‘Lies Freestyle.’

Within the first week of release, the mixtape climbed to the number one spot on Audiomack’s “Top Album Chat” and gained over 196 thousand streams.