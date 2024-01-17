Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, January 17
Drizilik’s ‘Central Boy’ mixtape hits 500 thousand streams on Audiomack

Lamin Kargbo
January 17, 2024
Drizilik’s latest extended playlist, “Central Boy Drizla,” has reached an impressive milestone of 500 thousand streams on Audiomack within one month of its release.

https://twitter.com/drizilik/status/1746980725889400989

 

The hip-hop mixtape is inspired by a profound sense of pride, with a focus on showcasing his early experiences in central Freetown. It features tracks such as ‘City Boy,’ a freestyle influenced by Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated single of the same title. 

It also features ‘Finesse,’ where Drizililk showcases his skill in signature wordplay and metaphors. Other notable tracks include ‘BET Chyper,’ a freestyle that eloquently captures Sierra Leonean culture, and reflects his deep pride in his roots, and ‘Lies Freestyle.’

Within the first week of release, the mixtape climbed to the number one spot on Audiomack’s “Top Album Chat” and gained over 196 thousand streams.

TagsAudiomackCentral Boy DrizlaDrizilikSierra Leone music
