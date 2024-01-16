Sierra Leone’s Dr. Yakama Manty Jones and Phebean Swill Nominated for Forty Under 40 Africa Award

Dr. Yakama Manty Jones and Phebean Swill, from Sierra Leone, have been nominated for this year’s Forty Under 40 Africa Award.

The Forty under 40 Africa Award recognises and celebrates influential young business leaders under the age of 40 from diverse industries. These individuals are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service, and have also achieved significant career milestones at a young age.

Dr. Yakama, an accomplished economist with a distinguished career across various sectors, is the founder of Peninsula Innovative Group. She is nominated in the Logistics and Supply category. On the other hand, Swill, a journalist, actress, and founder of Wow Studio received a nomination in the Theatre and Arts category.

This year’s nominations span diverse fields such as banking, finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre, arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology, and innovation. Notable nominees include Richmond Kwame Frimpong, Nathaniel Ike, Manal Ghattas, Chinenye Ebele Onuorah, Charles Oduk, and more.

As these two outstanding individuals from Sierra Leone bring honour to their homeland, we extend our best wishes to them. Show your support by casting your vote here.