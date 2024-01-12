Bleacher Report’s Hall of Fame: Mohamed Kallon Among Top African Stars Who Redefined Football

Sierra Leonean veteran, Mohamed Kallon, has earned recognition as one of the most outstanding African footballers to have left a mark on the global football stage.

The list compiled by Bleacher Report has more than 90 African stars who made a lasting impact in the sport. However, Kallon a former Inter Milan striker, donned the Sierra Leone jersey in the 1996 African Cup of Nations and seized the moment, by scoring the decisive 2-1 winner against Burkina Faso.

Kallon was the youngest player ever to represent the Leone Stars, making his senior international debut for Sierra Leone at the age of 15. At 16 years old, he was the youngest player at the 1996 African Nations Cup in South Africa

Fast forward, Kallon has demonstrated significant influence both on and off the field. Born in Kenema, Eastern Sierra Leone, he accumulated 39 appearances for the Sierra Leone national team throughout his career.

Throughout his club career, he netted a total of 114 goals across 337 appearances for various clubs. Currently, he serves as the owner of FC Kallon, a grassroots football club dedicated to promoting the sport and providing a platform for young players to showcase their talents in Sierra Leone and Liberia.