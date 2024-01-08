New On Netflix January 2024

As the new year unfolds, so does an exciting lineup of movies on Netflix, promising a captivating start to 2024 for film enthusiasts. From gripping dramas to heartwarming comedies, Netflix has something in store for everyone this January. Let’s dive into the movies

The Brothers Sun – January 4th 2024

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Lift – January 12th, 2024

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Adire – January 12th, 2024

A sex worker turned entrepreneur moves to a small town and launches her own lingerie business only to draw the ire of a preacher’s wife

Merry Men 3 – January 18th, 2024

Following a tragic death, a group of affluent men seek vengeance against the ones they believe are responsible

Sixty Minutes – January 19th 2024

Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter’s birthday party.

The Kitchen

Izi’s close to escaping The Kitchen, one of London’s last remaining housing estates. But when young Benji enters his life, he faces some hard decisions

Griselda – January 25th 2024

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s and ’80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

