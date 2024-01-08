BBC uncovers widespread abuse and torture allegations against late Christian evangelist TB Joshua

The BBC has revealed evidence of widespread abuse and torture perpetrated by the late TB Joshua, founder of one of the world’s largest Christian evangelical churches, the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Former members allege atrocities, including rape and forced abortions, spanning nearly two decades within a secretive Lagos compound. The church has not responded to the allegations, maintaining that previous claims were unfounded.

Watch the investigation on YouTube:

TB Joshua, a charismatic televangelist who passed away in 2021, gained immense success, drawing presidents, Premier League footballers, and millions of global followers.

Source: BBC Africa