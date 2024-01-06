Five Sierra Leonean Athletes to Watch Out for in 2024!

2024 promises a multitude of sporting events, including the TotalEnergies AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, UEFA Euro, Paris Olympic, and numerous other competitions scheduled to occur throughout the year.

While Sierra Leone may not participate in every event, the nation boasts highly skilled athletes in football, cricket, track and field, volleyball, and more. These individuals are proudly representing the West African nation and striving to elevate its flag to greater heights and we are spotlighting them in this blog.

Hafsatu Kamara: born in the United States to Sierra Leonean parents and having spent part of her childhood in Sierra Leone, she chose to represent her parent’s country of origin. Kamara competed for Sierra Leone at the 2016 Summer Olympics, finishing 8th in her heat for the 100m, and was unable to qualify for the semifinals. However, in 2023, she was selected as a candidate for the Olympics Athletes Commission (AC) Election in Paris, aiming for a second Olympic berth in Paris 2024.

George Sesay: a 17-year-old cricket sensation from Sierra Leone, who has made a significant impact on the country’s cricket team. Renowned for his right-handed batting and right-arm medium bowling, Sesay captained the victorious Special Line Cricket Club in the Sierra Leone Men’s T20 Cricket Premier League 2023. His notable performances extended to the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup Africa Division 1 Qualifier 2023, where he stood out in the West Africa Trophy held in Lagos, Nigeria. Sesay’s exceptional skills earned him a place in the Africa Cricket Association ACA Team of the Year 2023, making him one of the two Sierra Leonean cricketers to achieve this prestigious honour.

Adama Kargbo: at just 19, she possesses exceptional prowess as a midfielder earning her the esteemed title of Sierra Leone Women’s Premier League “Player of the Year” for the 2022/2023 season. This achievement not only marks a historic moment in Sierra Leonean football but also serves as an inspiration for future generations. In the face of tough competition, Kargbo’s victory over strong contenders, including the league’s top scorer Kumba Brima, underscores her remarkable talent and impact on women’s football in Sierra Leone.

Issa Kallon: born on January 3, 1996, he is a proficient footballer currently showcasing his skills as a winger for the Chinese Super League’s Shanghai Port. Although born in the Netherlands, the 28-year-old proudly represents the Sierra Leone national team. During the 2023 season, he played a pivotal role in Shanghai Port’s triumphant clinching of the China Super League title. Kallon contributed significantly with five goals and one assist in twenty-five appearances across all competitions, amassing a total playing time of 1071 minutes. His goal-scoring average of 0.42 per 90 minutes ranks him 26th among Chinese Super League players who have participated in at least 3 matches. With a total of 5 goals in the season, Kallon secured the 4th position in the Top Scorers list for the Shanghai SIPG squad