CAF boosts AFCON winner’s prize money by 40 per cent

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has increased the prize money for the winner of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by 40 per cent.

The champion of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will now receive USD 7,000,000. Meanwhile, the runner-up will be awarded USD 4,000,000. The two semi-finalists are set to receive USD 2,500,000 each, and each of the four quarter-finalists will get USD 1,300,000.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the President of CAF, stated, “CAF has achieved significant progress in the past two years by increasing the Prize Money for the AFCON and all major competitions. The AFCON Winner’s Prize Money has been elevated to USD 7,000,000, representing a 40 per cent increase from the previous amount. I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to football development, benefit all stakeholders, and aid our Member Associations in their administrations.”