KishLeone Reclaims Superstar Head of House Title for the Second Time!

For the second time, Abu Bakarr Tarawallie, also known as KishLeone has assumed the role of Superstar Head of House on the House of Stars Reality TV show. As the first ever Superstar Head of House in the show’s debut edition, the former Mister SuperNational Sierra Leone and Mister SuperNational AFRICA 2021 holds this prestigious position once again.

Having spent more than four weeks in the house, KishLeone has emerged as a formidable presence on the show, consistently securing victories in games and demonstrating exceptional performance across various areas. Winning the Head of House game for the second time is a perfect New Year’s gift for all his supporters to whom he has dedicated this win.

More About KishLeone:

Born on February 16, 1993, in Makeni, Bombali District, stands tall at six feet and three inches. A UniMak honours graduate in Development Studies, KishLeone is also a creative entrepreneur with KishLeone Collections.

Triumphs include Mister SuperNational Sierra Leone and Mister SuperNational AFRICA 2021, and a runner-up in Mister Sierra Leone. He showcased modelling prowess at Makeni Fashion Week and received the Face of the North Entertainment FaNea Best Male Model of the Year in 2022. As President of the Makeni Models Union, he earned an Award of Honor in 2022.

Beyond glamour, KishLeone is an activist contributing to the Democracy Human Rights Fund in Sierra Leone, supporting disadvantaged women and children. Committed to youth empowerment, he engages in high school debates and pageantry events.

