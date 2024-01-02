Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, January 3
HomeNewsRenowned Sierra Leonean Psychiatrist Dr. Edward Ali Nahim Passes Away at 79
NewsPeople

Renowned Sierra Leonean Psychiatrist Dr. Edward Ali Nahim Passes Away at 79

Lamin Kargbo
January 2, 2024
0
326

Dr. Edward Ali Nahim, a retired psychiatrist from Sierra Leone, passed away at 79, with the announcement made on January 1, 2024. Born on December 12, 1944, in Port Loko, his journey from Sierra Leone’s vibrant northern communities to the forefront of psychiatry showcased unwavering dedication. 

His academic path, from Church of England School in Pepel to a Soviet university earning an MD in 1972, laid the foundation for a remarkable career. Joining the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, he tirelessly improved mental health services, becoming a sole consultant psychiatrist, and addressing challenges with perseverance.

During the Civil War, Dr. Nahim played a pivotal role, in treating mental illness and aiding in the demobilization and rehabilitation of child soldiers. Handling a diverse caseload, he attended to 100,000 individuals with drug abuse issues, 40,000 with epilepsy or mental disabilities, 20,000 with PTSD, and 100,000 patients with depression and schizophrenia.

His global impact extended to shaping the World Health Organization’s initiatives. Even in retirement, he passionately lectured and consulted, advocating for improved psychiatric care funding, training, and facilities. In 2004, he was honoured with the Commander of the Order of Rokel (COR), recognizing his outstanding contributions to mental health in Sierra Leone.

TagsDr. Edward NahimPsychiatristSierra Leone
Previous Article

LAJ thanks President Bio for Second Chance, Commits to Peace Advocacy After ...

Next Article

Super Advertis Ends Operations in Sierra Leone, Orange Telecoms Distances Themselves

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.