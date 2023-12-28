Sierra Leone to Face Ivory Coast in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match

The newly inaugurated 20,000-seater Laurent Pokou Stadium is set to host an Ivory Coast friendly match against Sierra Leone on January 6, 2024. This clash comes as a crucial part of the host nation’s preparations for the 34th edition of AFCON, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, across multiple cities including Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.

Originally slated to face the Mambas of Mozambique, the Ivory Coast adjusted their plans when Mozambique withdrew in November. Undeterred, the Sierra Leone Football Association promptly stepped in, announcing the friendly match that promises to be a riveting contest.

We are pleased to announce to the media and the general public that the @SLFA_sl has concluded arrangements to hold a friendly match between Leone Stars of Sierra Leone and The Elephants of Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 6th, 2024 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in Abidjan. pic.twitter.com/PcPCn3kU8z — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) December 27, 2023

Sierra Leone, led by a 21-man squad predominantly composed of home-based players, will travel to the Laurent Pokou Stadium for this duel. Fans eagerly anticipate the showdown, considering the historical context of their last encounter during the Cup of Nations in Cameroon in 2022. The teams played to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Stade de Japoma, Douala, setting the stage for another gripping clash.

As the countdown to AFCON 2023 gains momentum, this friendly match adds a layer of excitement and unpredictability to the mix. Football enthusiasts, mark your calendars for January 6, when the Laurent Pokou Stadium will come alive with the spirit of competition in this thrilling precursor to one of Africa’s premier football events.