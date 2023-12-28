Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills More Than 40 in Liberia

Over 40 individuals lost their lives following a fuel tanker crash and subsequent explosion in central Liberia, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, as reported by the country’s chief medical officer, Dr. Francis Kateh.

The incident occurred when the tanker overturned along a road in Totota town, approximately 130km (80 miles) from the capital, Monrovia. Eyewitnesses recounted that the tanker ignited shortly after people hurried to the scene to collect fuel.

Among the casualties was a pregnant woman, and some bodies were tragically incinerated, according to Dr. Kateh. He informed Super Bongese TV that more than 83 individuals had been hospitalized for injuries resulting from the disaster.

Patients with severe injuries were transferred to hospitals in Monrovia for advanced treatment. The exact cause of the crash remains unclear.

Video footage depicts a large gathering, including children, around the overturned tanker, with some using buckets and jerrycans. Tragically, when the tanker caught fire, some individuals were on top of it.

President George Weah of Liberia extended his condolences to the affected families, expressing deep concern over the distressing images of the tragedy. The President has pledged full support to health authorities, endorsing efforts to bolster manpower and equipment for the urgent rescue operation, according to an official statement.