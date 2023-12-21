Dr. Manal Ghazzawi Recognized as 2023 Viral Hepatitis Elimination Champion in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean pharmacist and community health specialist, Dr. Manal Ghazzawi, has been recognized as a 2023 Viral Hepatitis Elimination Champion by the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination (CGHE). This prestigious acknowledgement underscores Dr. Ghazzawi’s outstanding dedication to expediting progress in the elimination of viral hepatitis, particularly in resource-limited regions.

Dr. Ghazzawi is the leader of the KnowHep Foundation, which partners with other organizations on a mission to eliminate hepatitis B in Sierra Leone. The relentless efforts of the foundation extend across various domains, encompassing community engagement, education, and advocacy.

These grassroots initiatives are a testament to her commitment to spreading health-related awareness. These include dynamic town hall meetings, innovative engagements with youth in unconventional settings, and media appearances aimed at disseminating crucial health information to diverse audiences.

Her dedication reaches beyond the pharmacy counter, with a focus on prioritizing testing and treatment for underserved populations in Sierra Leone. This holistic approach is complemented by workshops and policy advocacy initiatives championed by Dr. Ghazzawi.

The acclaim from Dr. Ghazzawi’s nominator emphasizes her unwavering commitment, unparalleled dedication, and remarkable determination. These qualities, coupled with her exceptional accomplishments, distinguish her as a leader in the pursuit of viral hepatitis elimination.

The collective efforts of Dr. Ghazzawi are applauded for charting a comprehensive path toward a future free of viral hepatitis in Sierra Leone. The recognition as a 2023 Elimination Champion is a well-deserved accolade, highlighting Dr. Manal Ghazzawi’s significant role in advancing public health initiatives and fostering positive change in her community.