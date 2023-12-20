RnB Star wears Sierra Leonean Designer Sallieu Barrie’s Suit To Oprah’s “The Color Purple”

Sierra Leonean fashion designer Sallieu Barrie (SB Suits) takes center stage with his latest creation a bespoke purple suit designed for Washington DC Native RnB singer Raheem DeVaughn, capturing the essence of “The Color Purple” and catching the eye of none other than Oprah Winfrey herself.

Sallieu Barrie, known for his bold and unique suit designs, embarked on a journey to create a masterpiece that would not only complement Raheem DeVaughn’s style but also pay homage to the iconic theme of “The Color Purple.” Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Sierra Leone, Barrie envisioned a suit that would embody regality and sophistication.

“My suits speak for themselves, my clients always tell me about the inquiries they get from people about who designed their suits. ​​In Raheem DeVaughn’s case, he shared Oprah’s admiration for his suit and highlighted her appreciation for the craftsmanship and swift precision that went into its creation,” Sallieu Barrie CEO SB Suits.

Oprah Winfrey was impressed by the purple masterpiece. The suit seamlessly blended with the theme of the event, and Oprah recognized Barrie’s contribution to the world of fashion. In an industry where innovation is key, Barrie’s creation stood out, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.

The bespoke suit, a stunning blend of craftsmanship and creativity, features a deep shade of purple that commands attention. The tailored fit accentuates Raheem DeVaughn’s silhouette, adding a touch of modern flair to the classic hue. The attention to detail was impeccable.

“I am grateful for the fashion knowledge I acquired while I was back home in Sierra Leone, it shaped me to be the designer I am today. Back home the amount of people who wear suits is few as compared to here in the US, so I’m glad I perfected my art before coming here, it’s the foundation that has shaped my unique approach to design.”

As Raheem DeVaughn graced the stage in Sallieu Barrie’s creation, the audience was captivated by the sheer elegance of the ensemble. The purple suit became a symbol of empowerment, embracing individuality, and breaking away from conventional norms. Raheem DeVaughn effortlessly embodied the spirit of “The Color Purple,” and Sallieu Barrie’s design became an integral part of this sartorial narrative.

In addition, the Maryland-based fashion designer has designed for numerous celebrities including the visionary behind the #MakeSierraLeoneFamous and Digital Media Guru, Vickie Remoe. He also designs for proms, weddings, and other special occasions.