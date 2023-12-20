Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, December 21
HomeSportsFootballEast End Lions part ways with coach Charlie Wright after two months of service
FootballNewsSports

East End Lions part ways with coach Charlie Wright after two months of service

Daniel Kargbo
December 20, 2023
0
1021

East End Lions have parted ways with head coach Charlie Wright after just over two months of his service to the club. According to the East End Lion’s head of Media, both parties agreed mutually to terminate the contract effective immediately.

Wright’s sudden departure was fueled by a shameful 1-0 defeat to Port Authority FC just a day before his contract termination. In recent weeks the head coach has faced serious criticism for East End Lions’ poor run so far, with the club currently in the 10th spot of the league standings, with just eight points and a single win after matchday seven. 

The club also announced that assistant coach, Raymond G Hunter, will take over as an interim manager until further details.

TagsCharlie WrightEast End LionsSierra Leone Premier League
Previous Article

Yayah Kallon Returns to Boost Hellas Verona’s Forward Line

Next Article

MiKashBoks, group-savings tech firm, obtains financial services licence from Bank of Sierra ...

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.