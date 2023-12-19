Yayah Kallon Returns to Boost Hellas Verona’s Forward Line

Hellas Verona has received a significant lift as Sierra Leone-born attacker Yayah Kallon has successfully recovered from injury and is poised to make his debut appearance this season. The 22-year-old, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since July, is set to bolster Hellas Verona’s attacking options as they strive to climb out of the relegation zone.

Fans eagerly anticipate Kallon’s potential inclusion in Saturday’s home clash against Cagliari, marking his first appearance of the season in front of the home crowd. Despite being an unused substitute in the recent 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina, Kallon’s return signals a positive development for the team.

Hellas Verona's Yayah Kallon ready for Serie A first-team action Hellas Verona has received a massive boost as Sierra Leone-born midfielder Yayah Kallon has regained full fitness.#FSLMedia #FSLNews #SierraLeone #PlayersAbroad pic.twitter.com/tEHKmz0txq — Alie Bittar (@bittar32) December 19, 2023

Although Kallon is yet to feature for Hellas Verona this season, his impressive 22-game stint on loan for The Yellow and Blues in the previous season showcased his talent and potential impact on the pitch. As he gears up for a potential comeback, the team and its supporters are optimistic that Kallon’s return will provide the spark needed to elevate Hellas Verona’s standing in Serie A.

Stay tuned for Kallon’s anticipated return as Hellas Verona seeks to capitalize on his attacking prowess and turn the tide in their quest to secure vital points in the league.