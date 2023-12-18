Lox-P aims Drizilik, MIC, Kracktwist, and Xzu-B in ‘Country Boy’ freestyle

The winner of the 2019 AYV Cypher Uncensored, LOX-P, has joined the diss trend in Sierra Leone. He entered the fray with his new release, “Country Boy,” targeting Drizilik, following the steps of Jakey Jake and Stex.

This festive season, the Sierra Leone rap scene has witnessed a surge in intensity, sparked by Drizilik’s recent freestyle titled “City Boy.” In this track, Drizilik boldly asserted that his high school, Albert Academy, has produced the finest rappers in the country. This declaration not only grabbed headlines but also triggered responses in the form of diss tracks from formidable rappers, including Lox-P.

The AYV Cypher winner who is popular for his rap battles abilities has been throwing shots at Drizilik since a year back but got no replies, in his latest diss he stated “I diss you, no reply, I’m still waiting on you. The people pushing you are doing great for you, but your ego and pride only invite hate on you.”

It seems like Lox-P not only has Drizilik on his dining plate but the rapper also has MIC, Kracktwist, and Xzu-B caught up between his lines as he disrespectfully throws shades at the trio.