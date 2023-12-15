Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Sierra Leone’s Jaydan Kamason Signs First Professional Contract with Manchester United

Ahmed Tejan Cole
December 15, 2023
Sixteen-year-old Jaydan Kamason from Sierra Leone has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United, marking a remarkable journey from local grassroots football to the prestigious Academy. Kamason’s progression through the Emerging Talent Programme (ETP) exemplifies his dedication and skill.

Starting his football journey at age 10 with Stockport Vikings, Kamason’s potential led him to the ETP. Rapidly advancing from the ETP to the main Academy group, he honed his abilities over six years, making history as the first ETP graduate to secure a professional contract with Manchester United.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1735298763739029875?s=20

 

Despite the unusual public announcement of a player’s contract, the significance of Kamason’s achievement was emphasized by the club. This not only celebrates his success but also recognizes the ETP’s role in nurturing talents in Greater Manchester.

Kamason’s story serves as an inspiration to young footballers and highlights Manchester United’s commitment to fostering talent through initiatives like the Emerging Talent Programme. As Kamason enters the professional arena, the footballing world eagerly anticipates the impact of this promising Sierra Leonean talent on the English football stage.

