Friday, December 15
“The Sierra Leone Premier League possesses the talent to elevate the league to the next level” – East End Lions Chisco Godswill affirms

December 15, 2023
East End Lions’ Nigerian international left-back, David Chisco Godswill, openly expresses his admiration for the advancements in Sierra Leone football following his recent arrival in Freetown.

In an interview with Switsalone.com, the 18-year-old shared, “While it’s undeniable that the league is still evolving and has yet to attain elite status, considering the wealth of talent it harbours, I am confident that it will soon rival other African leagues and ascend to the top.”

Godswill, who made a swift transition from Nasawara United, has been enjoying significant playing time with the Lions. The right-back has predominantly showcased his skills in various top-tier African leagues, including the Nigerian and Ghanaian premier leagues.

