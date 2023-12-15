Drizililk’s “Central Boy Drizla” Mixtape Hits Number One on Audiomack’s “Top Album Chart”

Drizililk’s “Central Boy Drizla” mixtape, released earlier this week has climbed to the number one spot on Audiomack’s “Top Album Chat.”

The four-track hip-hop EP which draws inspiration from his deep pride in highlighting his early experiences in central Freetown, has gained over 196 thousand streams within its first week of release.

CBD features tracks such as ‘City Boy,’ a freestyle influenced by Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated single with the same title. Additionally, it includes ‘Finesse,’ where Drizililk demonstrates his prowess in signature wordplay and metaphors.

Further tracks encompass ‘BET Chyper,’ a freestyle that eloquently captures Sierra Leonean culture and reflects his profound pride in his roots, as well as ‘Lies Freestyle.’

Nevertheless, the City Boy Freestyle has become the focal point of discussions in town, sparking numerous controversies across various social media platforms. The track boldly asserts that Albert Academy Secondary School houses the premier rappers in Sierra Leone.

In response, Jakey Jake has taken up the challenge to champion his school, St. Edwards Secondary School, with the release of Upline Boy Freestyle.