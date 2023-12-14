MCC Reaffirms Sierra Leone’s Eligibility for Compact Development

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s eligibility to continue its compact development.

This decision reached on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, signifies the MCC Board’s acknowledgement of Sierra Leone’s dedication to advancing the national dialogue process, implementing the Agreement for National Unity, and establishing the national election review committee.

These initiatives represent a crucial beginning of an inclusive journey aimed at strengthening Sierra Leone’s democratic and electoral structures in the aftermath of the June 2023 elections. The Board’s choice to reselect Sierra Leone underscores its recognition of progress and emphasizes the expectation for sustained momentum in meaningful electoral reform, as outlined in the Agreement for National Unity, before approving the proposed compact.

This re-selection primarily aims to enhance the accessibility of reliable and affordable electricity throughout Sierra Leone. The proposed Compact delineates comprehensive strategies, such as increasing private sector participation in power supply, doubling energy transmission capacity, improving access in specified towns, and strengthening governance within the sector.

In November this year, Sierra Leone’s performance on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) 2024 Scorecard declined, passing 10 out of 20 indicators compared to 11 in 2023.