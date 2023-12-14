Two entrepreneurs shine at Mercury International’s Freetown Pitch Night, winning a USD 5,000 prize

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, two entrepreneurs secured a prize of USD 5,000 as they emerged victorious in the final edition of Mercury International’s Freetown Pitch Night held at Limkokwing University in Freetown.

The theme for this pitch is “Sustainable Fashion and Heritage.” Salamatu Jagitay the founder of Bella Design claimed the top spot with her winning concept focused on promoting slow fashion, advocating for ethical practices in the fashion industry, and highlighting Sierra Leone’s rich cultural heritage.

Having received a cash prize of USD 3,000 (NLE 72,000), she shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I take pride in presenting my idea and emerging as the winner. This presents a fantastic opportunity to grow my business.”

Craftybee Fashion World’s John Sawo Koroma secured the second spot and received a prize of USD 2,000 (NLE 48,000).

This edition of Freetown Pitch Night is a collaboration between Mercury International and Innovation Sierra Leone. Earlier this year, Mercury pledged a substantial USD 25,000 grant in 2023 to bolster the growth of Sierra Leonean startups.

Past pitch nights celebrated victories for Emily Fanday, Franklyn Momoh, and Oswald Dundas, each earning a prize of USD 5,000, with four others also claiming a sum of USD 5,000.