Albert Academy vs St. Edwards: Jakey Jake fires back at Drizilik with ‘Upline Boy Freestyle’

Jakey Jake has countered Drizilik’s assertion that Albert Academy School boasts the top rappers in Sierra Leone with his recently dropped Upline Boy Freestyle.

Jake contends that the premier rap talents reside in his former school, St. Edwards School (May Park), challenging Drizilik’s assertion in the City Boy Freestyle. Described as a ‘Rep Your School’ rap battle, these tracks have ignited significant tension and controversy across various social media platforms.

He suggested to Drizilik that he should concentrate on Afrobeat, citing challenges in flowing with the beats. However, Drizilik said that this serves as a stimulus package, providing other rappers with an opportunity to promote themselves.

This development has been hailed as the resurrection of hip hop in Sierra Leone, offering a platform for rappers to showcase their prowess.