Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, December 15
HomeEntertainmentKishLeone Signs Dynamic Partnership with Sunny Side Beach Bar
EntertainmentPeople

KishLeone Signs Dynamic Partnership with Sunny Side Beach Bar

Lamin Kargbo
December 14, 2023
0
1372

House of Stars’ first-ever Superstar Head of House, Abu Bakarr Tarawallie, known as KishLeone, has signed an official partnership with Sunny Side Beach Bar.

The collaborative agreement aims to boost awareness and support for KishLeone’s participation in the show. RitziLima, KishLeone’s manager, highlighted the agreement’s significance, stating that it would boost morale and extend KishLeone’s reach, given the substantial presence of Sunny Side Bar. 

Lima expressed, “In a predominantly male-dominated industry, I engaged with 95 per cent of men during Kish’s campaign for “House of Stars.” Closing the Sunny Side Bar sponsorship deal showcased the power of Rise Above Expectations.” 

The partnership includes employee uniforms, banners, stickers, DJ announcements, and digital promotions aimed at enhancing KishLeone’s visibility in the House of Stars show.

However, should KishLeone emerge victorious in House of Stars, there is the possibility of him becoming an ambassador for the top entertainment spot in Freetown. 

As his journey in the show unfolds, KishLeone is up for eviction this week. Show your support by casting your vote through the Kings Empire App on the Play Store or by visiting www.kingsempireafrica.com.

TagsAbu Bakarr Tarawalie BakishHouse of StarsKishLeone
Previous Article

Drizilik Will Be Live in Concert at Howard Theater on July 6, ...

Next Article

Albert Academy vs St. Edwards: Jakey Jake fires back at Drizilik with ...

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.