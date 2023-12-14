KishLeone Signs Dynamic Partnership with Sunny Side Beach Bar

House of Stars’ first-ever Superstar Head of House, Abu Bakarr Tarawallie, known as KishLeone, has signed an official partnership with Sunny Side Beach Bar.

The collaborative agreement aims to boost awareness and support for KishLeone’s participation in the show. RitziLima, KishLeone’s manager, highlighted the agreement’s significance, stating that it would boost morale and extend KishLeone’s reach, given the substantial presence of Sunny Side Bar.

Lima expressed, “In a predominantly male-dominated industry, I engaged with 95 per cent of men during Kish’s campaign for “House of Stars.” Closing the Sunny Side Bar sponsorship deal showcased the power of Rise Above Expectations.”

The partnership includes employee uniforms, banners, stickers, DJ announcements, and digital promotions aimed at enhancing KishLeone’s visibility in the House of Stars show.

However, should KishLeone emerge victorious in House of Stars, there is the possibility of him becoming an ambassador for the top entertainment spot in Freetown.

As his journey in the show unfolds, KishLeone is up for eviction this week. Show your support by casting your vote through the Kings Empire App on the Play Store or by visiting www.kingsempireafrica.com.