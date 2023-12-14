Drizilik Will Be Live in Concert at Howard Theater on July 6, 2024

Humble Management and Make Sierra Leone Famous Announce Howard Theatre as Venue for Drizilik Headline Concert

Washington DC, [13 December 2023] – Humble Management and Make Sierra Leone Famous are thrilled to announce that the iconic Howard Theatre in Washington DC has been booked for Drizilik’s highly anticipated headline concert. The one-night-only live music concert will be a thrilling fusion of afrobeats, hip-hop, and gumbay, showcasing Sierra Leonean talent.

Scheduled for July 6, Saturday, 2024, this event is set to be an unforgettable experience in the heart of the DMV. Fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere as Drizilik and Freetown Uncut Band take the stage, delivering a captivating performance.

Drizilik’s range and inimitable delivery both as a rapper and singer have led to back-to-back hit singles and collaborations including ‘Vote’, ‘Ashobi’ with Idris Elba and Move Right’ with BAFTA winner Big Zuu. The 2021 MTV Africa Music Award ‘Listener’s Choice’ Nominee and 2023 BET hip-hop Cypher featured artist has rocked stages from Freetown, Lagos, Cyprus to London.

Freetown Uncut Band’s dynamic blend of gumbay, Milo jazz, r&b and bubu and infectious energy will captivate audiences.

“We are excited to bring this incredible showcase of Sierra Leonean talent to the Howard Theatre,” said Vickie Remoe, Producer at Make Sierra Leone Famous. “Drizilik and Freetown Uncut Band are true ambassadors of our country’s music scene, and this concert will be a treat for American audiences.

Tickets for Drizilik and Freetown Uncut Band at Howard Theatre will be available for purchase starting January 1, 2024. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and save the date for this not-to-be-missed event. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding ticket sales, special guests, and other exciting details.

About Humble Management:

Humble Management is a leading entertainment company dedicated to promoting and supporting African talent on a global scale. With a focus on showcasing the best of music and cultural experiences, Humble Management is committed to elevating African voices and stories to a wider audience.

Make Sierra Leone Famous:

Make Sierra Leone Famous is a dynamic media and events production firm founded by a prominent Sierra Leonean TV host, author, and producer Vickie Remoe. Our mission is to create immersive experiences and compelling content that foster connection and celebration within Sierra Leone and its diaspora. We amplify achievements of Sierra Leoneans to inspire pride and unity among our people.

