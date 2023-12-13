Ex-president Koroma declared suspect in attempted coup investigation

Former Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma, has been declared a suspect in the ongoing investigation over last month’s attempted coup. Although granted bail on Saturday, Mr. Koroma is currently on house arrest with restricted movements.

According to Inspector General of Police William Fayia Sellu, Mr. Koroma is not in police custody, and the police are providing him with the respect he needs at this time. However, Mr. Sellu emphasized that this doesn’t imply that Mr. Koroma is exempt from the law.

“That does not mean he is above the law,” said IGP Sellu.

The Inspector General of Police provided detailed updates on the interactions with the former President of #SierraLeone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma during the ongoing investigations. pic.twitter.com/bqdJvgPqGW — Chernor Bah (@Cee_Bah) December 12, 2023

As part of the investigation, 80 suspects, including current and dismissed military officers, active and retired police officers, civilians, and a correctional service officer, are currently in police custody.

Dankay Koroma, the daughter of Mr. Koroma, has also been listed among the 54 suspects wanted, according to an updated list released by the police on Tuesday. The government has offered a monetary reward for information leading to the capture of the suspects still at large.

Despite the situation, Mr. Koroma expressed confidence last week in trusting the due process and the rule of law to prevail. Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved the deployment of military forces to Sierra Leone.