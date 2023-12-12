Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, December 13
Nigeria dominates Africa’s best footballers, Osimhen and Oshoala were crowned the best

Daniel Kargbo
December 12, 2023
The 2023 CAF Awards was held on Monday night in Marrakech, Morocco. The event saw Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala win the biggest individual awards in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. 

Osimhen, the Nigerian striker who made headlines in Italy for SSC Napoli and also for his contribution to the Super Eagles jersey, won the CAF African Player of the Year for the first time. His remarkable journey saw him fend off stiff competition from Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah. 

 

On the other hand, Nigerian icon Oshoala secured the CAF Women’s Player of the Year for a record sixth time. The attacker’s dominance continued as she inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals across all competitions. 

In addition to this, Morocco and Nigeria won the National Team of the Year awards, while Desiree Ellis extended her lead and was joined by Regragui as Coach of the Year.

TagsAfricaAsisat OshoalaCAF Awards 2023Victor Oshimen
