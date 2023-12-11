Dhabwoy unveils powerful anthem ‘Let My People Go’ – A message of hope and love

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Lamin Kargbo
December 11, 2023
“Let My People Go,” is Dhabwoy’s recently released music. The song premiered on Friday, December 8, 2023, is an anthem that serves as a heartfelt message of love to young individuals facing struggles, instilling in them the hope to persevere and never give up.

Produced by Maze Mans, the song further delivers a universal message to all Sierra Leoneans who are deemed unpatriotic, regardless of their religion, political affiliation, tribe, or region. Dhabwoy characterizes these individuals, who he claims hinder Sierra Leone’s progress, as “Pharaohs.”

 

Dhabwoy is a talented musical sensation making waves in Sierra Leone. He is presently under the banner of GMRecords and has unveiled various tracks such as “Love is a Scam,” “Tok,” “Lawrence Law,” and more over the years. 

You can find “Let My People Go” on popular streaming platforms like Spotify, Audiomack, Boomplay, and Apple Music.

