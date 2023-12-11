Bo Rangers register a famous 2-0 victory against FC Kallon

Bo Rangers’ FC continued their unbeaten run with an outstanding 2-0 home win on matchday six against FC Kallon on Sunday evening, moving six points clear of second place Luawa FC.

In front of thousands of fans, Bo Rangers’ displayed a magnificent performance outpowering the Cavaliers at the Southern Arena. The Southern giant lit up the scoreboard with an early lead in the 7’ minute, following a brilliant finish from Santigie Sesay, and went on to seal their win just before the break with a second goal from Ibrahim Turay in the 38 minutes.

Bo Rangers’ FC who are yet to lose a league match since February last year have labeled the league title as a paramount project this season, seeking to win their third in history and their third in a row, since winning their first league title in the 2021/2022 season.

Bo Rangers’ hunt for the league title this season will also set them up to break another record, by becoming the second club in history to win the Sierra Leone premier league title in three consecutive seasons since East End Lions FC in 1992, 1993, and 1994.