Kei Kamara attains National B Coaching License in the United States

Former Leone Star Player and one of MLS All-time goal scorers, Kei Kamara, has added another feather to his cap by successfully acquiring a National B Coaching License in the United States. This significant achievement marks a new chapter in Kamara’s illustrious career, demonstrating his commitment to the sport beyond the playing field.

Kamara’s dedication to the beautiful game extends beyond scoring goals on the pitch. This year, he delved into coaching through a comprehensive football/soccer schooling experience. The experience provided him with a fresh perspective on the game, allowing him to see it from a different angle and deepen his understanding of the game

Before the year rounds, I just want to share that i did some football/soccer schooling this year and it’s was an amazing experience, I saw the game from a completely different prospective.

Thanks to the great instructors. Still more to play and more to learn 📜⚽️. pic.twitter.com/mo4OwISWo7 — KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) December 8, 2023

The acquisition of the National B Coaching License in the USA is a testament to Kamara’s commitment to enhancing his knowledge and contributing to the development of the sport. As one of MLS’s All-time goal scorers, his transition into coaching brings a wealth of experience and passion to the training ground.

Kei’s recent achievement in obtaining a National B Coaching License showcases his dedication to football beyond the playing field. His journey from a prolific goal scorer to a licensed coach adds a new dimension to his legacy. As we approach the end of the year, Kamara’s story inspires aspiring coaches and players alike, emphasising the importance of continuous learning and growth within the beautiful game.