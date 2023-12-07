Former President Koroma summoned by Sierra Leone Police in connection to November’s coup plot

The former president of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has been invited by the police for questioning concerning the November 26, failed coup attempt.

The summons, delivered with some level of urgency, came a few days after one of the alleged organizers of the attempted coup, Amadu Koita, an ex-military officer and bodyguard of former President Koroma was arrested in Freetown.

However, the former head of state is required to appear at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown within the next 24 hours. The reason behind this abrupt summoning was to enlist President Koroma’s cooperation in the ongoing criminal investigations into the foiled coup plot, that is according to a press statement from the Ministry of Information and Civic Education.

However, on Sunday, November 26, 2023, Sierra Leone witnessed a series of violent attacks carried out by unidentified armed individuals. They targeted military barracks, detention centers, and various facilities in Freetown. The government later characterized these incidents as a coup attempt aimed at overthrowing the administration of President Julius Maada Bio.

This news has caused a lot of speculation and anticipation as the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the failed coup that comes with a heightened security presence across the country.

Many citizens have had divided opinions on the involvement of the former president in the alleged coup plot. However, the Ministry of Information and Civic Education swiftly assured the public that updates on the investigation would be regularly provided.