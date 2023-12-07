Bo Rangers FC remains unbeaten since February 2022 – What is the secret?

The invincible defending champions of the Sierra Leone premier league ‘Bo Rangers FC’ have not lost a league match since February 2022, when they lost by a goal to nil in an away fixture against the Sierra Leone Police FC.

The Southern Elephants have gone home with at least a point in 662 days, including winning the league title last season with an unbeaten run, marking their second title in a row. In October this year, Bo Rangers appointed former Leone Stars head coach, John Keister, as a replacement for Alhaji Abedi Foray. However, the change of coach and system has not negatively affected their winning ways.

According to sports journalist, Simon Sesay, who was speaking to SwitSalone.com, Bo Rangers’ outstanding performance over the years has not only been fueled by the system of the coaches but also the players, the hunger for win is always on their faces and you can see their frustrated reactions if they draw a match. “That mentality blending with all the great talents they possess is keeping them at such a peak,” said Sesay.

Bo Rangers have continued their unbeaten run this season, and lead the table with 13 points after winning four out of five matches played this season. Next up, on the 9th of this month, Bo Rangers will host FC Kallon at home on matchday six, a promising fixture that fans think might end the Rangers’ unbeaten run.