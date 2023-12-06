Sierra Leonean Star Mustapha Bundu Clinches Second Season Goal in Plymouth’s Win

Mustapha Bundu demonstrated his goal-scoring abilities in a Home Park face-off, leading Plymouth Argyle to a 2-1 triumph over Stoke City. The game saw Plymouth bounce back after Tyrese Campbell initially gave Stoke the lead.

Bundu’s equaliser just before half-time set the stage for an intense second half, and it was Randell’s late show that secured the win for Plymouth Argyle, propelling them to 16th place in the Championship table, surpassing Stoke.

⏰ Full-time at Home Park. In his 100th game, Adam Randell scores the winner – his first goal at Home Park! #pafc | In partnership with @secosupport pic.twitter.com/mHllMHfw6d — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) December 2, 2023

This crucial goal marked Bundu’s second of the season, highlighting his impact on Plymouth’s attacking prowess. The Sierra Leonean forward’s ability to find the back of the net proved instrumental in securing three valuable points for his team.

Plymouth Argyle’s climb to 16th place in the Championship adds another layer of significance to this triumph, showcasing their determination and resilience on the pitch. As the season unfolds, fans can anticipate more stellar performances from Mustapha Bundu, who continues to be a key player for Plymouth Argyle.