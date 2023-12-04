Sierra Leone signs landmark deal with Chinese firm for Freetown-Lungi bridge Construction

Sierra Leone has formally signed an agreement with the China Road and Bridge Corporation and Senegal’s Atepa Group for the construction of an 8-kilometer (4.97 miles) bridge linking its capital and primary airport in Lungi.

The Freetown-Lungi airport bridge, with a projected investment of USD 1.5 billion, is a pivotal component of the government’s strategy to enhance the nation’s “technology and infrastructure,” aimed at facilitating travel for both citizens and foreigners, as indicated in an official statement.

Minister of Information, Chernor A. Bah, highlighted that the bridge will ultimately serve as a conduit for sustainable economic growth, complementing the recently completed USD 270 million Lungi airport.

Construction is slated to commence in the final quarter of 2024, with an estimated completion timeline of three years, according to Minister Bah.