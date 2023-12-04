Kings Empire’s House of Stars takes Sierra Leonean screens by storm

Sierra Leone’s highly anticipated reality TV show, The House of Stars, premiered on Sunday, December 3, 2023, with 24 contestants competing for a chance to become millionaires in the coming months. The show, organized by Kings Empire, seeks to transform the lives of Sierra Leonean celebrities, offering the winner a grand prize consisting of a furnished three-bedroom house, a car, and NLe 50,000 cash.

Just 24 hours after its debut, The House of Stars has generated significant attention and enthusiasm from fans. While many applaud Kings Empire for the impressive setup and decorations, others note that the competition is still wide open, and pre-favorite Hawa Tombo may face unexpected challenges.

The show features a diverse cast of over 20 participants from various entertainment fields, including musicians, movie stars, DJs, comedians, models, fashion designers, social media influencers, bloggers, dancers, and athletes. This eclectic mix ensures a display of unique talents and personalities throughout the competition.