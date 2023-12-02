Woman Who First Blogged in 2005 Launches Communications Institute

Back in the dark ages of 2005, A Sierra Leonean woman posted her first blog. Little did she know that she was an early adopter of digital communications. What began as an online journal for a home-sick African woman on the campus of a predominantly white liberal arts college in Pennsylvania has since grown into the Huffington Post of Sierra Leone (less the ad revenue).

Today, in a video posted on Twitter, this woman, also known for her TV show, magazine, media prize, entrepreneurship, media advocacy, podcast, children’s books, and many other accolades, announced the launch of an institute of digital communications. The institute, which bears the name of its founder, offers online courses in digital branding, digital public relations, development communications, and more.

“I founded the Vickie Remoe Insitute of Digital Communications because so many of you don’t get the visibility you deserve,” she said.

“I want to teach you how to use, hone, and master it.”

Watch the video announcement below.