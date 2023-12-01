Drizilik’s ‘Finesse’ Claims Top Spot on Sierra Leone’s Audiomack Chart

Drizilik’s latest track, “Finesse,” has claimed the top spot on Sierra Leone’s Audiomack chart for the most-played songs this week.

The song is the first single from the anticipated Central Boy Drizla (CBD) Mixtape. Within a week of its release it has garnered over 50,000+ streams.

“Finesse” stands in strong competition alongside tracks such as Omah Lay’s “Holy Ghost,” Kizz Daniel’s “My G,” Crayon’s “Ngozi,” and various others.

Nevertheless, in Finesse, the multi-award-winning Krio lyricist, unveils his distinctive wordplay and metaphors, solidifying his position of dominance and confidence.

This is not the first time the rapper has been earning his place in bigger stages around the globe. Back in June, he was honored as the face of the “Salone Sounds” playlist by Audiomack Africa.