Thursday, November 30
Lawrence Leema blames security forces for the unrest in Freetown over the weekend

Daniel Kargbo
November 30, 2023
The former deputy minister of Internal Affair and the national publicity secretary of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Laihai Lawrence Leema has blamed the security forces for the November 26, unrest in Sierra Leone.

During a conversation with AYV TV, he expressed that the armory at Wilberforce military barracks boasted a high level of security. He emphasized that the guards, upon realizing their inability to disrupt the attackers, should have promptly summoned backup.

Additionally, he observed in a video the alarming sight of escaped prisoners from PaDemba Road prison casually strolling through the streets of Freetown. He noted the absence of any security forces attempting to apprehend them.

Nevertheless, he commended the security forces for successfully driving the attackers out of the city. However, he raised concerns about their timing.

“The armory is highly secure, and the guards should have requested backup at the right moment. Additionally, the video clearly shows prisoners wandering freely in the streets of Freetown without any visible security presence,” said Leema.

Leema has however urged the government to pay attention to the morale of the military and support them.

 

