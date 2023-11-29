Neeks Fashion CEO Breaks Barriers as Inaugural Black Judge at Miss Africa Malaysia 2023

Ishmael Brima Koroma, the CEO of Neeks Fashion, has inscribed his name in history as the inaugural Sierra Leonean and first black individual to serve as a judge at the grand finale of Miss Africa Malaysia 2023.

The momentous occasion unfolded on November 25, 2023, at the Eastin Hotel Kuala Lumpur, PJ. The event garnered distinguished attendees, including representatives from the Nigerian embassy, the embassy of Tanzania, the embassy of Zimbabwe, and other luminaries from the fashion realm.

Neeks Fashion, renowned for its diverse array of men’s, women’s, and unisex apparel, proudly stood among the sponsors of this grand finale.

In another remarkable feat, Ishmael Brima Koroma graced the pages of the Mrs Earth 2023 Malaysia Magazine in July this, securing the distinction of being the premier Sierra Leonean and African personality featured in this international publication.

During a Zoom interview with Sallu Kamuskay, of Salone Messenger, Koroma expressed his elation, stating, “Being the inaugural Sierra Leonean and African judge at the Miss Africa Malaysia 2023 is a momentous achievement, bringing immense pride to myself, Sierra Leone, and Africa. It entails significant responsibilities and offers a unique opportunity to positively impact the African continent as a whole. This milestone also serves as an inspiration, showcasing that barriers can indeed be shattered.”

This groundbreaking accomplishment signifies a major milestone for both Ishmael Brima Koroma and Neeks Fashion. As the pioneering Sierra Leonean and the first black judge in the annals of the Miss Africa Malaysia pageant, Ishmael Brima Koroma has broken barriers, paving the way for other Africans within the realms of fashion and beauty.

Since its inception in 2017, the Miss Africa Malaysia pageant has been a platform for celebrating African beauty, talent, and culture. By incorporating a diverse panel of judges, the event champions inclusivity, aiming to spotlight the rich diversity inherent in the African continent.

Ishmael Brima Koroma’s presence as a judge not only lends credibility to the event but also underscores the escalating acknowledgment of African talent and expertise in the global fashion arena. His extensive experience in the fashion industry, coupled with a fervent commitment to empowering African designers and models, renders him an ideal choice for this esteemed role.