Weekend Attacks in Sierra Leone Claim 20 Lives, 13 Soldiers Among the Dead

Over the weekend, a series of attacks targeted military barracks and prisons in Sierra Leone, resulting in the death of at least 20 people, including 13 soldiers, with several others wounded. This was confirmed by the army during an address to the media on Monday, November 27, 2023. Additionally, they disclosed that the attacks in the capital, Freetown, were executed by “renegade soldiers” but were successfully repelled.

Colonel Issa Bangura, the spokesman for the army, announced a manhunt for those involved in the violent attack, including current and retired soldiers. The casualties included 13 soldiers, three assailants, a police officer, a civilian, and a private security worker. Eight individuals were wounded, and three were arrested.

According to Reuters, approximately 1,890 inmates at the Pademba Road central prison escaped during the attack. The police urged the escapees to return. Notably, hip-hop artist King Boss LAJ, currently serving a nine-year jail term, voluntarily surrendered to resume his sentence.

Of the 1,890 inmates who escaped from #SierraLeone’s central prison after the 26 November jailbreak, 155 were serving life imprisonment and 831 were “long term” convicts. There were 20 foreign nationals with 10 of them convicted and the others on remand or awaiting trial… — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) November 28, 2023

Colonel Shek Sulaiman Massaquoi, the acting director general of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service, stated that the attackers used a vehicle to ram through the front gate after a failed attempt with a rocket launcher.

President Julius Maada Bio, in a statement on Sunday, mentioned that most of the leaders behind the attacks had been arrested, and efforts were underway to capture the remaining individuals. Information Minister Chernor Bah reassured the public that the government and state security forces were in control.

Details about the identity and motives of the attackers remain scant. Some individuals involved in the assault expressed to local media that they were fighting to “clean up the system.” Colonel Bangura emphasized the need to restore law and order promptly, citing concerns about certain members of the military not being loyal to the government or the president despite taking the oath.

Credit: Aljazeera.com