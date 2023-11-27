Hip Hop Star LAJ Voluntarily Surrenders to Prison Authorities After Freetown Jailbreak

Popular hip hop rapper LAJ, has voluntarily handed himself over to the prison authorities at Pademba Road Correctional Center to continue serving his sentence, following Sunday’s violent attack in Freetown. The disturbance resulted in a jailbreak at the primary correctional facility and other detention centers in the main capital.

“As a peaceful citizen I am turning myself in now to the authorities… thanks to God for everything… One Salone,” the rapper wrote on his Facebook page.

Rapper LAJ turns himself in and is back at Pademba Road prisons. #SierraLeone #SaloneX pic.twitter.com/o42tFV7SjO — SIERRAEYESALONE (@sierraeyesalone) November 27, 2023

The rapper who was seen on Sunday afternoon walking in the streets of Freetown, stated in his social media handles a few hours after the prison break that he was not on the run. He expressed his readiness to return to prison once the situation returned to normalcy, deeming his actions a precautionary measure for his safety.

According to reports, over 1800 prisoners escaped from the said facility following the attack on Sunday, with only a few dozen ready to hand themselves back to the authorities.

In March this year, LAJ was sentenced to nine years imprisonment after he was found guilty for robbery and assault related charges. According to netizen, the rapper’s action to turn himself in to the authorities is one of the brightest examples for a good society and the bravest gestures of a law abiding citizen, while others think the rapper’s great gesture deserves consideration for clemency.

However, the Sierra Leone Police has in a public statement demanded that all prisoners or suspects that were unlawfully released report themselves to the nearest police station or risk being arrested and prosecuted for what they called “escape from lawful custody.”