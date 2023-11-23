Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister Dr. David Sengeh joins Cribs International as an artist

In a surprising and exciting move, Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, affectionately known as Moi, has been signed by Cribs International, one of the leading record labels in the country. This unexpected collaboration comes ahead of the release of Cribs International’s highly anticipated project titled “Salone Nor Dae Dull.” The announcement, made through a vibrant flyer shared by the record label, has already stirred significant buzz within Sierra Leone

Cribs International has been making waves in Sierra Leone’s music scene since 2021, consistently producing hit songs that have not only captured the local audience but have also made an impact on the international market. The record label recently added a new talent, Boii, to its roster, with high expectations for the artist to top music charts soon.

Dr. Sengeh, Sierra Leone’s first-ever Chief Innovation Officer, and he previously served as the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, brings a unique set of skills to the table. As a research scientist with previous experience at IBM Research Africa in Nairobi, his foray into the music industry adds a dynamic dimension to his already multifaceted career.

As Sierra Leone eagerly anticipates the release of “Salone Nor Dae Dull” and the collaboration between Chief Minister Dr. David Moinina Sengeh and Cribs International unfolds, this unique partnership is expected to leave a lasting impact on the music industry and beyond. The convergence of talent from diverse sectors underscores the vibrancy and innovation present in Sierra Leone’s cultural landscape. Stay tuned for what promises to be a groundbreaking musical venture.