Ishmael Dumbuya nets hat-trick in Bea Mountain 3-2 win against Cece United

Daniel Kargbo
November 23, 2023
Hero of the day, Sierra Leonean forward Ishmael Dumbuya came to the rescue for Bea Mountain with a stunning hat-trick to foster a narrow home win over Cece United in the Liberia Orange Premier League on Wednesday evening. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz9FzlqMuzg/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Dumbuya who was also among the top three nominees for the 2022/2023 Liberia Orange Premier League MVP award, picked up from where he left last season as he continued his excellent goal scoring form in the Liberia first division league with an amazing scoring record of eight goals in seven matches this season.

