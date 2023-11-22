Who is Joseph Boakai Liberia’s new president elect

Joseph Boakai, a 78-year-old opposition candidate who views age as a “blessing,” has received congratulations from the incumbent following Liberia’s closely contested presidential election. The most recent results indicate an insurmountable lead for Boakai against former football superstar George Weah in the country’s tightest poll since the end of the civil war.

Despite critics dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” due to reported instances of him falling asleep at official events, Boakai has pledged to renew hope in Liberia and prevent the nation from “falling over the cliff.” With a 12-year tenure as vice-president under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first elected female African head of state, Boakai is well-versed in governing.

His official term will commence in January 2024 after the swearing-in ceremony. Boakai gained attention during the 2017 elections when he characterized himself as a “race car parked in a garage,” a phrase that trended despite his defeat by Weah. He explained that this description reflected his desire to accomplish more as vice-president.

Boakai’s website highlights 58 achievements, ranging from advocating for community colleges to mediating various disputes in Liberia. Notably, his time in office saw a period of complete peace after nearly 15 years of war.

Born in November 1944 into humble beginnings in the remote village of Worsonga, in Liberia’s northernmost county, Lofa, Boakai pursued education in Sierra Leone and Liberia. He earned a business administration degree from the University of Liberia. In a radio interview, he recounted walking from Wonsonga to the capital, Monrovia, as a young man in search of a “better life.”

Married to Kartumu, Boakai is a Baptist and a deacon of the Effort Baptist Church. In the 1980s, he served as Liberia’s agriculture minister under then-President Samuel Doe. Boakai was determined to try again after losing the 2017 election.

During the recent election, Boakai and Weah faced a second round after neither secured the required 50% for victory in the first round. Boakai’s campaign focused on agriculture, accusing Weah’s administration of mismanagement, which Weah dismissed.

In an interview with the BBC before the election, Boakai outlined his goals, including fighting corruption, boosting agricultural production, lowering food costs, and improving the country’s roads. He emphasized the need for a country free from corruption, promising decisive action against it in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Boakai’s determination to address the challenges faced by millions of Liberians, including poverty, disease, ignorance, and insecurity, underscores his commitment to serving the nation.

Source/Credit: BBC Africa