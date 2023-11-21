Umaru Fofana Displeased with CAF and FIFA over Broadcast and VAR Absence in 2026 African World Cup Qualifiers

Umaru Fofana has conveyed his discontent with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, expressing frustration regarding the absence of SuperSport/DSTV broadcast and the non-utilization of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology during the 2026 World Cup qualification matches in Africa.

This comes following a recent visit by the BBC and Reuters reporter to Monrovia, where he witnessed the Leone Stars’ of Sierra Leone match against the Pharaohs of Egypt. The reporter highlighted the challenges he faced in order to watch his national team in action.

“It is a shame on CAF/FIFA that we can’t get to see on SuperSport/DSTV the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for Africa. It’s an even bigger shame that no VAR is deployed in our matches,” said Fofana.

Given rise to several controversies, Leone Stars were reduced to nine men and Suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of the Egyptians. According to Fofanah, the result would’ve been different if VAR was used in the match as he questioned so many decisions made by the referee in charge of the match, Ngambo Ndala Jean-Jacques.

“All in all, Sierra Leone would not have lost that match against Egypt and I would have saved some money by watching on a more accessible channel than going to Monrovia,” Fofanah added.